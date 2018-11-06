Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet cut Red Rock Resorts from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.30.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ RRR opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $36.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,785,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,300,000 after buying an additional 55,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,575,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,294,000 after buying an additional 319,277 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 775.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,779,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,423,000 after buying an additional 1,576,277 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,772,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,371,000 after buying an additional 776,617 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,128,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after buying an additional 282,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.