Reed’s (REED) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 13th. Analysts expect Reed’s to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million.

REED stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

In other Reed’s news, major shareholder Raptor/Harbor Reeds Spv Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,033,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,583,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bello purchased 414,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $1,032,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 708,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,491.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 427,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,048 over the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REED. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Reed’s in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

