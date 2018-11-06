Regulus Resources Inc (REG) Director Mark Wayne Buys 64,000 Shares

Regulus Resources Inc (CVE:REG) Director Mark Wayne acquired 64,000 shares of Regulus Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.60 per share, with a total value of C$102,400.00.

Mark Wayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 17th, Mark Wayne acquired 31,000 shares of Regulus Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$57,040.00.

Shares of CVE REG opened at C$1.60 on Tuesday. Regulus Resources Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.52 and a 1 year high of C$2.35.

About Regulus Resources

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Peru, Argentina, Chile, the United States, and Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project located to the north of the city of Cajamarca in the district of Hualgayoc in northern Peru.

