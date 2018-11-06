Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 43,700 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Ares Commercial Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 11.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.7% in the second quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of ACRE opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $414.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.47. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $14.77.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 104.50%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments.

