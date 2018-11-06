Rent-A-Center (RCII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $14.94.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCII. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 4,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $65,281,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

