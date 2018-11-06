Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Position Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,468,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053,773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.30% of Republic Services worth $542,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 531.6% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Republic Services by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 91,334 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $6,671,035.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,023 shares in the company, valued at $27,610,799.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.35 per share, with a total value of $108,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,525. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $75.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 12.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/republic-services-inc-rsg-position-increased-by-american-century-companies-inc.html.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.