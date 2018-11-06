Request Network (REQ) Hits Market Cap of $35.42 Million

Request Network (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Request Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0488 or 0.00000748 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, COSS, Radar Relay and DDEX. In the last seven days, Request Network has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Request Network has a total market capitalization of $35.42 million and approximately $855,973.00 worth of Request Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00151165 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00261627 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $648.29 or 0.09942694 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Request Network

Request Network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request Network’s total supply is 999,988,629 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,158,866 tokens. The Reddit community for Request Network is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request Network’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request Network is blog.request.network. Request Network’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Request Network Token Trading

Request Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Ethfinex, Mercatox, Kucoin, Huobi, COSS, Gate.io, Bitbns, WazirX, Binance, DDEX, Koinex, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, OKEx, IDEX, Liqui, CoinExchange and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

