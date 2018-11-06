Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for 3D Systems Co.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of 3D Systems in a report released on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now expects that the 3D printing company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. B. Riley has a “Sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The 3D printing company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DDD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of 3D Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

Shares of DDD opened at $13.19 on Monday. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 29.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,413,577 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $226,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,372 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at $9,070,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at about $9,679,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at about $3,332,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at about $3,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $95,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin Mcalea sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,950.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $669,400. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

