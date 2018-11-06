Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Voya Financial Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (VOYA)

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Voya Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.26. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $44.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $55.27.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.80 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 28.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

