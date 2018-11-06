Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for National-Oilwell Varco (NOV)

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/5/2018 – National-Oilwell Varco was given a new $38.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – National-Oilwell Varco was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/1/2018 – National-Oilwell Varco was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/30/2018 – National-Oilwell Varco was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – National-Oilwell Varco was given a new $31.00 price target on by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – National-Oilwell Varco had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – National-Oilwell Varco was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2018 – National-Oilwell Varco had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – National-Oilwell Varco was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – National-Oilwell Varco had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $43.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – National-Oilwell Varco had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – National-Oilwell Varco had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $48.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – National-Oilwell Varco had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – National-Oilwell Varco was given a new $46.00 price target on by analysts at Argus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – National-Oilwell Varco was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2018 – National-Oilwell Varco was given a new $43.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2018 – National-Oilwell Varco was given a new $41.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2018 – National-Oilwell Varco was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – National-Oilwell Varco had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – National-Oilwell Varco was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/12/2018 – National-Oilwell Varco had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2018 – National-Oilwell Varco is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2018 – National-Oilwell Varco was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2018 – National-Oilwell Varco was given a new $52.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2018 – National-Oilwell Varco is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2018 – National-Oilwell Varco had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $49.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/10/2018 – National-Oilwell Varco is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,579,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,728. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.79 and a beta of 1.03. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $49.08.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 11,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,523.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 5,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $238,097.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,734 shares of company stock valued at $939,945. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 26.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 647,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,850,000 after buying an additional 136,046 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 37.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 16.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 236.3% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 312,213 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,550,000 after buying an additional 219,389 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

