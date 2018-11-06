Research Analysts Set Expectations for ACI Worldwide Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (ACIW)

ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2018 earnings estimates for ACI Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst P. Heckmann now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ACI Worldwide’s FY2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $25.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 8,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,124.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip G. Heasley sold 21,667 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $606,676.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 769,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

