Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 6th (ABF, BT.A, DLG, FLYB, HIK, HSX, IMB, KLR, MDC, MFNC)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 6th:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Get Associated British Foods plc alerts:

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Flybe Group (LON:FLYB) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a buy rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 40 ($0.52).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,400 ($18.29).

Hiscox (LON:HSX) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 1,470 ($19.21) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,875 ($24.50).

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Keller Group (LON:KLR) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. It is engaged in the construction, sale and related financing of residential housing and the acquisition and development of land for use in the Denver, Phoenix, Maryland, Virginia, mid Atlantic region, Las Vegas, Dallas, California metropolitan areas. MDC’s homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream. MDC’s commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. The Company’s subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through Home American Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. “

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NORTH COUNTRY’s mission is to serve their trading area with quality financial services and products. “

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH (NASDAQ:MRBK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mercury Systems, Inc. is a commercial provider of secure sensor and mission processing subsystems for defense and intelligence programs. The Company’s products and solutions are deployed in more than 300 programs with over 25 different defense prime contractors. “

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MIDSOUTH BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.