Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Celgene (CELG)

Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/30/2018 – Celgene was given a new $117.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2018 – Celgene was given a new $94.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Celgene was given a new $112.00 price target on by analysts at Leerink Swann. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Celgene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/24/2018 – Celgene was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/11/2018 – Celgene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/1/2018 – Celgene is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2018 – Celgene was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Celgene’s lead drug Revlimid continue to boost performance. Other drugs like Pomalyst and Otezla are also performing well. The increase in annual guidance concurrent with the second-quarter earnings on the back of strong Revlimid sales should boost investors’ sentiment, given the recent spate of pipeline setbacks. The company is focussed on the next cycle of innovation with five late stage candidates. In a bid to revive its pipeline, Celgene acquired Juno Therapeutics and added JCAR017 to its lymphoma pipeline. Luspatercept looks promising as well with positive data from two late-stage trials. However, shares have underperformed the industry in the year so far. While Revlimid sales continue to be impressive, the company’s dependence on the same is a concern. Celgene suffered a setback when it received a Refusal To File letter from the FDA, regarding the NDA for ozanimod in relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS).”

9/13/2018 – Celgene was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ CELG traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,299,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478,793. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $70.09 and a 52 week high of $110.81. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Celgene news, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,107,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,208.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELG. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celgene by 2,688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

