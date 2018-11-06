Resolute Forest Products (RFP) PT Lowered to $13.50 at TD Securities

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Resolute Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.88.

RFP opened at $13.58 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $974.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 334,300 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 50,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,851,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,862,000 after buying an additional 228,131 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after buying an additional 281,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers market, recycled bleached Kraft, and bleached hardwood Kraft pulp used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

