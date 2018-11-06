Resolution Capital Ltd Grows Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 317.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,064,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850,404 shares during the quarter. Boston Properties accounts for 2.8% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $79,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Boston Properties by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 53,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 24,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Boston Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 82,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Boston Properties by 4,067.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 103,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 444,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,773,000 after acquiring an additional 96,144 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BXP opened at $121.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 3.74. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.82.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. Scotiabank began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Boston Properties to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust, that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.2 million square feet and consisting of 166 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including three properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

