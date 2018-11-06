Resolution Capital Ltd Sells 39,746 Shares of Equity Residential (EQR)

Resolution Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,539,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,746 shares during the period. Equity Residential accounts for about 8.2% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.96% of Equity Residential worth $234,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 154,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 9.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQR opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $70.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $652.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.01%.

In related news, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christa L. Sorenson sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $158,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,787,379 in the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.69.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 78,645 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

