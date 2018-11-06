Retrophin Inc (RTRX) Receives $43.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Retrophin in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Retrophin in a report on Friday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RTRX traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.99. Retrophin has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.39). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 35.43% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The business had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Retrophin will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steve Aselage sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,883 shares in the company, valued at $8,252,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Retrophin by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,954,000 after buying an additional 378,880 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Retrophin by 1,404.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 272,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 254,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Retrophin by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,754,000 after buying an additional 249,833 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Retrophin by 1,502.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 186,932 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Retrophin by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,096,000 after buying an additional 177,604 shares during the period.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

