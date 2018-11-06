Reviewing Avalon Globocare (AVCO) and Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Avalon Globocare (OTCMKTS:AVCO) and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avalon Globocare and Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon Globocare $1.08 million 188.30 -$3.46 million N/A N/A Booz Allen Hamilton $6.17 billion 1.13 $305.11 million $2.01 24.36

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon Globocare.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.0% of Avalon Globocare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avalon Globocare and Booz Allen Hamilton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon Globocare 0 0 0 0 N/A Booz Allen Hamilton 1 3 7 0 2.55

Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus target price of $52.88, suggesting a potential upside of 7.21%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Avalon Globocare.

Dividends

Booz Allen Hamilton pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Avalon Globocare does not pay a dividend. Booz Allen Hamilton pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon Globocare and Booz Allen Hamilton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon Globocare -365.09% -81.16% -44.88% Booz Allen Hamilton 5.50% 58.75% 9.61%

Risk & Volatility

Avalon Globocare has a beta of -2.03, indicating that its share price is 303% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Avalon Globocare on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalon Globocare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology, as well as rehabilitation medicine. The company also develops proprietary diagnostic and therapeutic products leveraging exosome technology; and markets and distributes proprietary exosome isolation systems and related products to hospitals, as well as provides development services for hospitals. In addition, it owns and operates real property. The company has a strategic partnership Weill Cornell Medical College to co-develop technologies and bio-production of chimeric antigen receptor-T Therapy. Avalon GloboCare Corp. is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including operations research and cost estimation; automation; and data science, which include predictive modeling and machine learning, as well as new or emerging areas, such as deep learning and artificial intelligence. In addition, the company delivers engineering services and solutions to define, develop, implement, sustain, and modernize complex physical systems, such as the launch and test range system for the U.S. air force space command or the flush air data systems for NASA; and provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Further, it offers technical solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

