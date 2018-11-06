Reviewing Elbit Systems (ESLT) & Nabtesco (NCTKF)

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) and Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nabtesco and Elbit Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabtesco N/A N/A N/A Elbit Systems 7.74% 15.26% 5.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of Elbit Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Elbit Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nabtesco and Elbit Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabtesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Elbit Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Nabtesco has a beta of 11.66, indicating that its share price is 1,066% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elbit Systems has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nabtesco and Elbit Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabtesco $2.26 billion 1.49 N/A N/A N/A Elbit Systems $3.38 billion 1.54 $239.10 million N/A N/A

Elbit Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Nabtesco.

Dividends

Elbit Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Nabtesco does not pay a dividend. Elbit Systems has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Elbit Systems beats Nabtesco on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Precision Equipment, Transport Equipment, Aircraft and Oil Hydraulic Equipment, and Industrial Equipment. The Precision Equipment segment offers high precision reducers and actuators, wafer transfer units, vacuum pumps, vacuum valves, vacuum devices, rapid prototyping systems, solar tracking equipment, and actuation units for industrial robots, machine tools, factory automation systems, electronic devices, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, automobiles, and home electronic appliances. The Transport Equipment segment provides automatic door drive units, automobile air brake systems, automatic testing and training equipment, and remote control systems for railway vehicle, automobile, and marine vessels. The Aircraft and Oil Hydraulic Equipment segment offers flight control systems; various types of actuators; oil hydraulic drive motors; and various types of motors for aircraft, space, construction equipment, agricultural, and other vehicles. The Industrial Equipment segment provides automatic door systems, prosthetic products, automatic measuring and packing machines, multi-forming machines, and constant velocity joint processing machines for building and general industry, welfare, food, medicine, cleaning material, chemicals, precision equipment, automobiles, and home electronic appliances. Nabtesco Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products. It also provides medical diagnostic equipment, automotive night vision enhancement equipment, and smart glasses for sports applications; and super capacitor energy sources and fuel cells for transportation applications, as well as a range of support services. The company markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or subcontractor to various government and defense and homeland security contractors. Elbit Systems Ltd. was founded in 1966 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

