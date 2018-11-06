Reviewing Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (PAC) and Saker Aviation Services (SKAS)

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) and Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV and Saker Aviation Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV $655.70 million 7.65 $246.40 million $4.09 21.86 Saker Aviation Services $12.02 million 0.25 $470,000.00 N/A N/A

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has higher revenue and earnings than Saker Aviation Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.2% of Saker Aviation Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV pays an annual dividend of $4.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Saker Aviation Services does not pay a dividend. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV pays out 106.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV and Saker Aviation Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV 1 1 1 0 2.00 Saker Aviation Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV presently has a consensus price target of $200.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.66%. Given Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV is more favorable than Saker Aviation Services.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV and Saker Aviation Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV 38.49% 24.30% 12.98% Saker Aviation Services 3.29% 7.64% 6.04%

Risk and Volatility

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saker Aviation Services has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV beats Saker Aviation Services on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Saker Aviation Services Company Profile

Saker Aviation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. The company serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance and repair services (MRO); and a consultant for a seaplane base. It also provides ground-based services, such as fueling and aircraft storage for general aviation, commercial, and military aircraft, as well as other miscellaneous services. Its business activities are carried out as the operator of the Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport; as a FBO and MRO at the Garden City (Kansas) Regional Airport; and as a consultant to the operator of a seaplane base in New York City. The company was formerly known as FirstFlight, Inc. and changed its name to Saker Aviation Services, Inc. in September 2009. Saker Aviation Services, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

