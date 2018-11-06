Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Ribbon Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Kelleher anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen raised Ribbon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

RBBN opened at $6.71 on Monday. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $719.01 million, a PE ratio of 95.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $152.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,540,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 369,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,349,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,849,000 after purchasing an additional 155,747 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 25.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,725,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 352,154 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 13.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,515,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 176,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 1,177.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,085,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,820 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

