Richard (Mike) Harding Purchases 14,646 Shares of Downer EDI Limited (DOW) Stock

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) insider Richard (Mike) Harding acquired 14,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$6.82 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of A$99,885.72 ($70,840.94).

Shares of ASX DOW traded up A$0.16 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching A$6.91 ($4.90). 1,068,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,000. Downer EDI Limited has a 1 year low of A$5.17 ($3.67) and a 1 year high of A$7.62 ($5.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Downer EDI Limited operates as a services provider in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia-Pacific, South America, and Southern Africa. Its Transport segment engages in road, rail infrastructure, bridge, airport, and port businesses; and provides earthworks, civil construction, asset management, maintenance, surfacing and stabilization, open space and facilities management, and rail track signaling and electrification works services, as well as supplying bituminous products and logistics services.

