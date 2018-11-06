Ride My Car (RIDE) Price Down 25% Over Last Week

Ride My Car (CURRENCY:RIDE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Ride My Car has a total market cap of $35,172.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Ride My Car was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ride My Car coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ride My Car has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ride My Car Profile

Ride My Car (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ride My Car’s total supply is 101,276,976 coins. The official website for Ride My Car is www.ridemycar.net. Ride My Car’s official Twitter account is @ridemycar_team.

Ride My Car Coin Trading

Ride My Car can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ride My Car directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ride My Car should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ride My Car using one of the exchanges listed above.

