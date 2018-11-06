RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Wednesday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst K. Avalos expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

TSE REI opened at C$17.05 on Monday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.88 and a 1 year high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$277.85 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%.

