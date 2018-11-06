Ripto Bux 1-Day Volume Tops $0.00 (RBX)

Ripto Bux (CURRENCY:RBX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, Ripto Bux has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Ripto Bux token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripto Bux has a total market cap of $42,521.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Ripto Bux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015393 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00151186 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00263558 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.00 or 0.10333354 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011833 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ripto Bux Token Profile

Ripto Bux was first traded on April 2nd, 2017. Ripto Bux’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,236,123 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripto Bux is /r/riptobux. Ripto Bux’s official website is riptobux.com. Ripto Bux’s official message board is medium.com/@riptobux. Ripto Bux’s official Twitter account is @riptobux.

Ripto Bux Token Trading

Ripto Bux can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripto Bux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripto Bux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripto Bux using one of the exchanges listed above.

