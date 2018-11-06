River Road Asset Management LLC Has $10.87 Million Stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 67,455 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcus Capital LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 21,060 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,771 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 50,046 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $126.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $139.77.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The online travel company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

