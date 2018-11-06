Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 8,806 Shares of CBS Co. (CBS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 23.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,316 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CBS were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of CBS by 3,620.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of CBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBS. Argus downgraded shares of CBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CBS in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Loop Capital Mk reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CBS in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CBS in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.51.

In other news, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $129,929.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,726.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $198,903.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,724.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,598 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBS stock opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. CBS Co. has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $61.59.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. CBS had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 86.51%. CBS’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CBS Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

