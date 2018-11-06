Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Noble Energy by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 498,011 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $15,533,000 after buying an additional 254,519 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Noble Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,781 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Noble Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 156,333 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Noble Energy by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 323,525 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $250,935,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NBL has been the subject of several research reports. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. TD Securities set a $43.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.96.

Shares of NBL stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.87, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Noble Energy had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.94%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/robeco-institutional-asset-management-b-v-boosts-holdings-in-noble-energy-inc-nbl.html.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.