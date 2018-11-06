Robert W. Baird Raises Generac (GNRC) Price Target to $60.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Generac from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $54.00 target price on Generac and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Generac from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Generac from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.98.

Shares of GNRC opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Generac has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $60.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $559.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.94 million. Generac had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, insider Russell S. Minick sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $493,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,125.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,150 shares of company stock worth $6,313,548 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Generac by 30.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

