Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 3,884 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 103,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,709,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.2% during the second quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 24,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 160,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,072,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $116.37 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $111.06 and a 1 year high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

