Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 319,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Integer were worth $26,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter worth $473,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 287,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,827,000 after acquiring an additional 43,411 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 240,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,979,000 after acquiring an additional 36,053 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 29.7% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITGR. TheStreet cut shares of Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Integer to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Integer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

In other news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,761 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $143,134.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Friedman sold 15,151 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,570.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,985 shares of company stock valued at $7,746,140 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $88.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Integer Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. Integer had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $305.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

