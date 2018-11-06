Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. William Blair started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of RCKT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.74. 1,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,899. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development.

