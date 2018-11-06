Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 975 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Citigroup cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.41.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $2,588,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,974,428.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 8,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,157,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,496 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,568 shares of company stock worth $21,128,177 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $261.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.48 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

