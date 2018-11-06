Rosehill Resources (ROSE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $80.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.45 million. Rosehill Resources had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 118.18%. On average, analysts expect Rosehill Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rosehill Resources alerts:

ROSE opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The firm has a market cap of $179.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.41. Rosehill Resources has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $10.84.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROSE shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

In other Rosehill Resources news, CFO Robert Craig Owen purchased 8,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $53,570.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Quarls purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,051.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 44,340 shares of company stock worth $276,050 and sold 112,803 shares worth $957,644. Company insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/rosehill-resources-rose-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About Rosehill Resources

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio included 39 gross operated producing horizontal wells and 3 gross operated horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 14,762 gross acres in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin with an inventory of 530 gross operated and non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Rosehill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosehill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.