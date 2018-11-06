Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) a $46.00 Price Target

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) received a $46.00 target price from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BBU. Scotiabank began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

NYSE BBU traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,659. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $46.55.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the first quarter worth about $309,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the first quarter worth about $658,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

