Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Kering (KER) a €520.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($604.65) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KER. Goldman Sachs Group set a €585.00 ($680.23) price target on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €555.00 ($645.35) price target on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €500.00 ($581.40) price target on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Societe Generale set a €610.00 ($709.30) price target on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €567.00 ($659.30) price target on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €504.50 ($586.63).

Get Kering alerts:

KER opened at €381.90 ($444.07) on Friday. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($485.35).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.