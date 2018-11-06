Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) a $60.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $60.00 price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.28.

Get Pacira Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $48.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -83.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $55.00.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.87 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Pacira Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira Pharmaceuticals news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $581,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 33,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $1,564,493.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,864. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 23,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.