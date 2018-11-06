Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

NYSE RBS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 28,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $8.74.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HPM Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 40,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 653.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 538,909 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,394,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after buying an additional 275,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,229,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,760,000 after buying an additional 329,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.