Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 74,161 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,161 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Lincoln National worth $22,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

NYSE LNC opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.90. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $86.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNC. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 74,161 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (LNC)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/russell-investments-group-ltd-acquires-74161-shares-of-lincoln-national-co-lnc.html.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.