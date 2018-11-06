Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 109.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 669,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,210 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $23,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE HE opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.16. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $685.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.52 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 75.15%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

