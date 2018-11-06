Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has increased its dividend by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $829.47 million, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.85 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

