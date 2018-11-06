Ryo Currency (RYO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,774.00

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 6th. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $850,855.00 and $4,774.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,433.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.93 or 0.03327313 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $597.61 or 0.09294849 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00848338 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.82 or 0.01723589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00148338 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.93 or 0.01958686 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00470639 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00030146 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 7,529,256 coins and its circulating supply is 7,411,943 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.