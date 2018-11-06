Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4039 per share by the energy company on Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SBR traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $38.13. 36,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,257. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 841.92% and a net margin of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/sabine-royalty-trust-sbr-increases-dividend-to-0-40-per-share.html.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.