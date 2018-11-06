SAF-HOLLAND (SFQ) PT Set at €17.00 by Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SFQ. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. HSBC set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.20 ($21.16).

SAF-HOLLAND stock opened at €13.42 ($15.60) on Friday. SAF-HOLLAND has a twelve month low of €14.12 ($16.42) and a twelve month high of €20.08 ($23.35).

About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles worldwide. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, and Neway brands. The company also provides coupling devices and spare parts.

