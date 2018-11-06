San Miguel (SMGBY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Shares of SMGBY opened at $31.40 on Friday. San Miguel has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.14.

About San Miguel

San Miguel Corporation engages in beverages, food, packaging, energy, fuel and oil, infrastructure, and real estate property management and development businesses in the Philippines and internationally. The company's Beverage segment produces and markets alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Its Food segment is involved in feeds production; poultry and livestock farming; the processing and sale of poultry and meat products; processing and marketing refrigerated processed and canned meat products; manufacturing and marketing flour, flour mixes, bakery ingredients, butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly snacks and desserts, specialty oils, salad aids, snacks, and condiments; importing and marketing coffee and coffee-related products; and grain terminal handling.

