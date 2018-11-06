Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give BP (BP) a GBX 710 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on BP (LON:BP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 665 ($8.69) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 675 ($8.82) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 634.09 ($8.29).

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 541.60 ($7.08) on Monday. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 436.95 ($5.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 536.20 ($7.01).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 537 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £311.46 ($406.98). In the last three months, insiders acquired 169 shares of company stock worth $94,545.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

