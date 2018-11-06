SB One Bancorp (SBBX) Director Richard Branca Buys 3,000 Shares

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Director Richard Branca acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBX opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $189.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.38. SB One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SB One Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. SB One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBBX. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SB One Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Hovde Group raised SB One Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SB One Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,141,000. Seidman Lawrence B acquired a new position in SB One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,973,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in SB One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SB One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,580,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in SB One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,937,000. 51.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

