Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Position Boosted by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $25,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3,884.1% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 909.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,137 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $80.35. The company has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

