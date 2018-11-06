Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) Position Lifted by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,984,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,071 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 42,459,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,514 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 51,462,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,880 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 31,054,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,916 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,793,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,938 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

