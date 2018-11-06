Scientific Games (SGMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) is scheduled to be posting its Q3 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect Scientific Games to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.21. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $62.80.

In related news, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 175,000 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,552,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,255.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 5,000 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $123,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,655.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,160,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGMS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Scientific Games from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

